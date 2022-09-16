ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in Atlantic, sixth named storm of 2022 hurricane season

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9yKE_0hwMmgz800

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona moves through the Atlantic.

A hurricane hunter is scheduled to investigate the storm on Thursday.

The center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands
late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Fiona's intensity forecast has been moved up a little and adjustments to the forecast could be necessary. The intensity forecast is also complicated as the storm moves near or over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend and early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bz6Fi_0hwMmgz800

Fiona is expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Surf swells generated by Fiona are expected to begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands by early Friday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Very different than previous seasons

This hurricane season has been less active than the previous two years. Although 2021 and 2020 were exceptionally active seasons.

Last year, eight named storms had already made U.S. landfall by Sept. 16. In 2020, seven named storms had made U.S. landfall in the same timeframe.

WATCH: First Alert to Hurricane Season

The storms are coming. Let the First Alert Weather Team get you prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

