When Rick Bratman started the Super Girl Pro nearly two decades ago, people told him it would never work because the public wasn’t interested in women’s surfing. Now, the all-female contest, which takes places this weekend in Oceanside, has a wealth of high profile sponsors and a growing franchise across multiple sports. “I think the world is catching up to us a little bit,” he said.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO