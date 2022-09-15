Read full article on original website
race-day-live.com
Video: GP-20 Blown Income driver Ed Preston goes for a wild ride Saturday at San Diego Bayfair
The driver did not sustain serious or life-threatening injuries. Bringing you the best Motorsports and powerboat racing news from around the globe with a strong emphasis on circuit powerboat racing but not limited to.
shop-eat-surf.com
Founder of Super Girl Surf Pro on Growing Super Girl Franchise
When Rick Bratman started the Super Girl Pro nearly two decades ago, people told him it would never work because the public wasn’t interested in women’s surfing. Now, the all-female contest, which takes places this weekend in Oceanside, has a wealth of high profile sponsors and a growing franchise across multiple sports. “I think the world is catching up to us a little bit,” he said.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
San Diego Business Journal
Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies
San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
pbmonthly.net
Mission Bay’s future takes shape: City unveils four proposals to transform bay’s northeast corner
Each proposal features climate-friendly marshland, camping areas, recreation, swimming beaches. San Diego’s plan to transform the northeast corner of Mission Bay into a combination of marshland, campsites and recreation areas continued to take shape Wednesday when city officials revealed four separate proposals they will comprehensively analyze this fall. The...
The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?
SAN DIEGO — There's been a dramatic shift in San Diego’s hot real estate market and according to a local mortgage lender, the dynamic is changing in favor of buyers. Chad Baker is a mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage. He said if a house in San Diego County is priced correctly, it’ll be sold in less than 21 days.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
Evacuation warnings lifted for Hauser Canyon residents after wildfire
Evacuation warnings were issued Saturday after a vegetation fire broke out in the Tecate area near Hauser Canyon.
‘Border bandits’ shoot 3 migrants in Mexico before agents rescue them on U.S. side, CBP says
The U.S. Border Patrol says agents patrolling the Otay Mountain Wilderness area southeast of Downtown San Diego encountered three men who said they had been shot before they crossed the border Thursday morning.
kusi.com
Navy retires LCS Coronado just seven years after maiden deployment
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The LCS Coronado is one of one-dozen Naval littoral combat ships that have proven burdensome for the military to maintain since their commission in the mid-2010’s. Now, seven years after her maiden deployment in 2016, the LCS Coronado is the third littoral combat ship to be decommissioned.
DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
