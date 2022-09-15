Read full article on original website
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
Woman shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn
Authorities say the man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train as it approached the Winthrop Street station around 5:15 a.m.
NYPD: Man, 22, reported missing from Arden Heights
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been reported missing from Arden Heights. Carlos Lopez, 22, was last seen on Tuesday at around 7 a.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of Dover Green, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
abc7ny.com
NYC police ask for help to find missing 22-year-old from Staten Island
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 22-year-old man from Staten Island. Carlos Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. leaving his home on Dover Green. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
nypressnews.com
Teens seen running amok as Brooklyn party spills onto street: ‘All hell broke loose’
A horde of liquored-up preppies ran wild outside a Brooklyn house party, terrorizing neighbors and jumping on passing cars before the late-night debauchery ended, local residents told the Daily News. Dozens of prep school students at the booze-laden gathering this past weekend rampaged through the neighborhood, with one innocent woman...
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned
A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
nypressnews.com
NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 from Bay Ridge businesses
NEW YORK – Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke...
