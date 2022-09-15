ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
The Staten Island Advance

Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
The Staten Island Advance

Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
PIX11

Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
The Staten Island Advance

Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
