Ridge, NY

Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent

From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
Bing Bong! Nem Visited Brooklyn Roots!

We love seeing Thomas Joseph, owner of Brooklyn Roots enjoying himself (pictured on the right). Rapper, Nems stopped by for dinner at Brooklyn Roots! (Nems is known for his rap Bing Bong.) Brooklyn Roots is at 8620 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. If you want great Italian food – go...
BROOKLYN, NY
Remembering Christopher Hoban 34 Years Later

Thirty-four years after his death, Police Officer Christopher Hoban is remembered in Bay Ridge. On Sunday, September 18th is the Chris Hoban Run starting outside of Xaverian. If you have never been to the Chris Hoban run, take a walk down to Shore Road/Xaverian High School around 9:45 am on Sunday morning. It’s a great community event and I never miss it.
