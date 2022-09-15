From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?

