Dave’s Hot Chicken is Coming to 86th Street
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening on 86th Street in Bay Ridge. This chicken place will be between Panda Express and Wendy’s.
Radio BINGO at St. Mary’s in Bay Ridge 9/23 Money Benefits Grandma’s Love
On Friday, September 23rd, there will be Radio Bingo at St Mary’s in Bay Ridge. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $30 each and MUST be purchased ahead of time! Tickets include game cards, soda, chips, coffee & cake!. If you don’t know what Radio Bingo is? It is...
Ace – the Striped Cat is Missing in Bay Ridge
Ace has been missing for a few days. He is a striped cat with white on his nose, chest and paws.
Blisstock in Bay Ridge – September 17, 2022
Some of you call it Owls Head Park….whatever – the park on 68th Street and Colonial Road. Those who put together Blisstock invited everyone to the party on the top of the hill.
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
All aboard! 'Parade of Trains' takes NYC riders back in time
The trains on the rails were not the average Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains -- they were a blast from the past.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Center-hall Colonial, saltwater, heated in-ground pool, Tottenville, $1.53M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “two-family home boasts comfort and luxury situated on a 14,000-square-foot lot, at 19 Sylvan Ct. and features “a stunning living room and large dining room and family room with fireplace.”
Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent
From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where
New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn
As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
An All-Day Roller Skating Disco Party Is Coming to Brooklyn This Weekend
Get ready to party and to celebrate Black culture on roller skates. Curlfest's Roller Set is back in-person this year, and it's ready to make people dance in Brooklyn. On September 17, Curlfest, the festival that originally launched in 2019 to celebrate Black women and Black hair, fashion, and beauty, is bringing back its Roller Set event in Prospect Park. While the festival sadly won't be back in its entirety due to challenges associated with the pandemic, Curlfest's Roller Set will be ready to welcome people in person from 12–8 pm at LeFrak Skate Center.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
The annual 9th Street Block Party is back, and happening tomorrow (Saturday!)
For the first time since 2019, the 9th Street A-1 Block Association Block Party — one of the best around — is back in action... happening tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 17) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both residents and merchants along the block — Ninth Street between Avenue...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
European-style Bakery Pave Sets Its Sights on Midtown
Pavé, a European-style cafe/bakery from Chef Jonghun Won (Jungsik, La Tabatiere) and Jin Ahn (noreetuh, Jungsik, Per Se) is set to open in Midtown on September 21st. The goal of Pavé is to rekindle the art of baking bread fresh throughout the day through timeless artisanal simplicity. The shop is reminiscent of small bakeries found in Paris. The interior design features beautiful frescos adorning the walls throughout the space and hexagonal mosaic flooring.
Experts judge best bagel in New York at Brooklyn’s BagelFest
Where can you find the best bagel in New York? The experts were at Bagelfest in Brooklyn Saturday to answer that question.
