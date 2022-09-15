ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
northforker.com

Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat

We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Bay Ridge#Por#Marlene#Pizzerias#Food Drink
queenoftheclick.com

Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent

From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebeet.com

Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where

New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn

As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

An All-Day Roller Skating Disco Party Is Coming to Brooklyn This Weekend

Get ready to party and to celebrate Black culture on roller skates. Curlfest's Roller Set is back in-person this year, and it's ready to make people dance in Brooklyn. On September 17, Curlfest, the festival that originally launched in 2019 to celebrate Black women and Black hair, fashion, and beauty, is bringing back its Roller Set event in Prospect Park. While the festival sadly won't be back in its entirety due to challenges associated with the pandemic, Curlfest's Roller Set will be ready to welcome people in person from 12–8 pm at LeFrak Skate Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

European-style Bakery Pave Sets Its Sights on Midtown

Pavé, a European-style cafe/bakery from Chef Jonghun Won (Jungsik, La Tabatiere) and Jin Ahn (noreetuh, Jungsik, Per Se) is set to open in Midtown on September 21st. The goal of Pavé is to rekindle the art of baking bread fresh throughout the day through timeless artisanal simplicity. The shop is reminiscent of small bakeries found in Paris. The interior design features beautiful frescos adorning the walls throughout the space and hexagonal mosaic flooring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy