Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.

