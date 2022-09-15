Read full article on original website
Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing
A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
Mayor Adams: Some migrants sent to NYC were suffering from covid, dehydration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Mother Sentenced to Death After Poisoning Children for Social Media Donations
When a woman brought her four-year-old son to the hospital complaining of a stomach ache and vomiting blood, she said it was the result of a seafood allergy. But doctors in Thailand were surprised to discover that the boy was suffering from a severe stomach infection, not an allergic reaction.
Trump team says it doesn’t want to immediately disclose certain ‘declassification’ information in special master review
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump signaled Monday that they oppose having to immediately make disclosures about declassification related to the Mar-a-Lago documents as part of the special master process ordered by a federal judge this month. In a letter to US District Judge Raymond Dearie, who...
New book reports what Melania Trump told her husband during pandemic
Melania Trump criticized her husband’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during his presidency, according to a new book by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.
Yeshiva University puts all student club activities on hold days after Supreme Court declined to block an order requiring the school to recognize LGBTQ club
New York's Yeshiva University announced Friday it would put all undergraduate club activities on hold, days after losing a bid to have the US Supreme Court block a court order that requires the university to recognize an LGBTQ student club, an attorney for the club said.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months for kidnapping hoax. Here’s a timeline of the case
Why did Sherri Papini fake her own kidnapping? Is Sherri Papini still with her husband? Did she plead guilty?
Migrant tells CNN what he was promised to get on plane
After less than 48 unexpected hours in Martha’s Vineyard, nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were given a warm sendoff as they embarked on next leg of their journey. Their unannounced arrival was part of a campaign by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send migrants to “sanctuary cities” by surprise. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
Biden: 'The pandemic is over'
President Joe Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" in an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes," but acknowledged the US still has a "problem" with the virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans.
5 things to know for Sept. 20: Storms, Immigration, UN, Interest rates, Mexico quake
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
'It's all behind us now.' 1,700 migrant children see hope in nation's largest school system
After the hardship of their journey from South America to the United States, Marialena Coromoto and her 13-year-old daughter Neimarys see hope in the US school system.
Ohio man who falsely claimed to be Ghanaian prince convicted of fraud
An Ohio man who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince and conned at least 14 people out of more than $800,000 over several years was convicted by a federal jury of fraud on Friday.
New study finds 4 out of 5 pregnancy deaths in the US are preventable
According to a new CDC report, 4 out of 5 deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the United States are preventable. CNN’s Dr. Tara Narula has the details.
Attorneys for migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard looking into origination of brochures they believe were handed out under 'false pretenses'
Attorneys for many of the nearly 50 migrants who landed unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard said Monday that brochures given to their clients were "highly misleading" and "used to entice (their) clients to travel under the guise that (resettlement) support was available to them."
DOJ investigating allegations that Kansas City police racially discriminated against Black officers
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination against Black officers, according to a letter sent to the agency Monday.
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium, recently liberated from the Russian occupation. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
Amanda Gorman recites excerpt of new poem live on CNN
Amanda Gorman debuted a new poem at the United Nations focusing on global challenges including poverty and hunger. The poet and author joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper to share her poetic process and even recited an excerpt live.
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
