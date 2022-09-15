Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, September 9 the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur, Louisiana to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Lake Charles American Press
9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19
Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19. lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22. The reason for this closure is for a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.
Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years
Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on September 8, deputies received a complaint about Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, of Sulphur, Louisiana, allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under the age of 15. According to the victim, the occurrences had been recurring for several years, with the most recent occurring the day before.
KSLA
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
Bellevue Street Closure Near Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles Beginning September 16
Bellevue Street Closure Near Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles Beginning September 16. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, Bellevue Street, between Shell Beach Drive and Lilleon Lane, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
