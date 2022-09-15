ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Louisiana#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Cppj
Lake Charles American Press

9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19

Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19. lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22. The reason for this closure is for a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years

Louisiana Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape of a Minor Over Several Years. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on September 8, deputies received a complaint about Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, of Sulphur, Louisiana, allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under the age of 15. According to the victim, the occurrences had been recurring for several years, with the most recent occurring the day before.
SULPHUR, LA
KSLA

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
CARLYSS, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy