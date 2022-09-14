Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
WBOC
Police Warn of Increased Vehicle Thefts in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- People in Seaford are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles were reported stolen in the area. Seaford Police say the thefts have been mostly newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officers have found several cars that were stolen outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction. In the...
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
WGMD Radio
DSP Arrest 1 in Oak Orchard Home Invasion, 1 Suspect Still at Large
Delaware State Police were called for a shooting in the River Winds community in Oak Orchard Wednesday evening and learned that two armed suspects entered a residence and confronted several victims inside demanding money and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. While the suspects were inside, a concerned citizen approached the home – and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The suspects ran off on foot. Police later found one of the shots struck a nearby home that was occupied at the time – no one was injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. man facing attempted murder charges following arson
MADISON, Md. – A Dorchester County man has been arrested after officials say he intentionally set his own home on fire. Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4658 White Marsh Road following a reported house fire. It took firefighters from the Madison and surrounding departments 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
WGMD Radio
Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen
A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.
Nottingham MD
Middle River man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Eastern Shore restaurant
SALISBURY, MD—Salisbury police have charged a Middle River man with attempted murder following an altercation that took place earlier this month on the Eastern Shore. At just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1115 S. Salisbury Boulevard, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also dispatched to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for a victim who had allegedly been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that two armed suspects had entered a residence in the neighborhood and confronted several victims inside. The suspects demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside of the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the nature of the disturbance that was occurring. When the man confronted the two suspects, one of them shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any projectiles, but he suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled from the area on foot. It was later discovered that one of the rounds that had been fired had struck a nearby residence that was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. No one in the home was injured.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced on Fentanyl Possession & Distribution
A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced 34 year old Darius Deal to 20 years in prison with all but eight years suspended which is to be served in the Maryland Department of Corrections, followed by three years of supervised probation.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez, was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Delaware State University Student Says She Was Raped On Campus
On Friday the friends of a Delaware State University student contacted First State Update to report an alleged on-campus rape. The friends who are in contact with the family of the alleged victim have explained the incident to our reporter, however, we’re withholding those details to protect the identity of the student.
Comments / 0