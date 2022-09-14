Delaware State Police were called for a shooting in the River Winds community in Oak Orchard Wednesday evening and learned that two armed suspects entered a residence and confronted several victims inside demanding money and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. While the suspects were inside, a concerned citizen approached the home – and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The suspects ran off on foot. Police later found one of the shots struck a nearby home that was occupied at the time – no one was injured.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO