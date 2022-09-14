Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
Seaford Investigating Vehicle Thefts
Seaford Police are warning vehicle owners to lock their cars up when they aren’t in use after a rash of stolen vehicle reports. Police say the thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models. Police also encourage owners to invest in steering wheel locks or home camera systems to discourage criminal activity. Investigation into these thefts is continuing.
DSP Arrest 1 in Oak Orchard Home Invasion, 1 Suspect Still at Large
Delaware State Police were called for a shooting in the River Winds community in Oak Orchard Wednesday evening and learned that two armed suspects entered a residence and confronted several victims inside demanding money and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. While the suspects were inside, a concerned citizen approached the home – and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The suspects ran off on foot. Police later found one of the shots struck a nearby home that was occupied at the time – no one was injured.
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a...
Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Crash at Indian Mission & Beaver Dam Roads
UPDATED – 09/16/22 – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Indian Mission and Beaver Dam Roads as 85 year as Robert Gentile of Millsboro. =============================================================. Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left on person dead Wednesday...
Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen
A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.
Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal
Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
Early Morning Crash Near Harrington Leaves 1 Dead
Delaware State Police were called just after 6am for vehicle crash on Prospect Church Road at Hammondtown Road near Harrington. Police say a 64 year old man was northbound on Prospect Church Road and drifted off the roadway and struck a private residence and a tree. The driver was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. No alcohol or drug use is suspected to be a factor.
Cambridge Mayoral Runoff Election Tuesday, Sept 20
Tuesday, September 20th, is the Mayoral Runoff election in Cambridge. Former Cambridge Commissioner Steve Rideout and State Senator Addie Eckardt advanced to a September runoff after none of the 6 candidates received more than 50% of the vote in the August 23rd election. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7am to 7pm at Chesapeake College Cambridge Center (at 418 Race Street, Cambridge, MD).
