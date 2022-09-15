Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Related
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto had three hits and two RBIs in San Diego’s third straight win. He walked and scored...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Stephen Strasburg’s grim update
Since winning the World Series MVP for the Washington Nationals in 2019, Stephen Strasburg has appeared in only eight games and pitched only 31.1 innings. Strasburg underwent surgery for neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021, pitched in one game in 2022 and quickly returned to the injured list. Now, he’s not sure when — or even if — he’ll be back.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
ESPN
Giants try to avoid series sweep against the Dodgers
LINE: Dodgers -177, Giants +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a victory. San Francisco has a 39-35 record in home games and...
NBC Sports
Phillies, Dominguez let one get away in playoff atmosphere in Atlanta
ATLANTA – The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in a decade, but they got a taste of playoff atmosphere at Truist Park on Friday night and it didn’t sit so well on the ol’ stomach. Playing in front of a high-energy, sellout crowd of 42,578,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
Popculture
Blue Jays Player Gets Support From Teammates After Facing Body Shaming From Social Media
The Toronto Blue Jays are giving support to one of their own players. Alejandro Kirk, the catcher for the Blue Jays, was the victim of body shaming after a video was posted of him scoring from first on a double from Teoscar Hernández double on Tuesday night. Matthew Ross, a weekend host on TSN radio in Montreal, tweeted the video and said that Kirk scoring is "embarrassing for the sport" and "feeds negative stereotypes" about baseball players. Kirk is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, which is not the prototypical size of a professional athlete. But Kirk's teammate Alek Manoah was not having anyone hate on him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Comments / 0