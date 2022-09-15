Top Luxury Chicago Real Estate Agent Rafael Murillo makes waves in the industry with his solutions-oriented approach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
'Summer of Horror': Kingsview Asset Management CIO agrees with McDonald's CEO on 'rampant' Chicago crime wave
foodgressing.com
Best Chicago Japanese Restaurants 2022 – New Spots
Chicago is home to a plethora of top notch Japanese restaurants Here’s a few that standout as best Chicago Japanese restaurants that are new and worth checking out. Hinoki Sushiko, recently recognized by Michelin as part of their 2022 “Chicago New Discoveries” list, provides a distinctive, dual concept by talented Chef Gustavo Barahona (formerly of Katana) and Beverage Director Zak Sherman.
TMZ.com
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too
Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
blockclubchicago.org
New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck Features Cocktails Inspired By Chicago Neighborhoods
DOWNTOWN — A new lounge near the top of the former John Hancock Center allows people to grab a drink 1,000 feet above the city. CloudBar, a $2 million lounge on the building’s 94th floor at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, features food and drink options from local businesses, including Moody Tongue Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Kikwetu Coffee Company and Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club. The concept was created by Gettys Group, a local design firm.
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Chicago Offers Free Security Cameras To Qualifying Residents
Here's how you can get yours.
PLANetizen
Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods
In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
spotonillinois.com
Proft attacks press for taking down anti-Safe-T ad: 'These general managers share a brain, of course, they move like a herd'
Radio host Dan Proft scorched the Chicago press corps for backing the refusal of TV stations to air an ad critical of the crime policies enacted by local and state Democrats. Proft commented on stations taking down the scream ad after taking the $430,000 from him to air it. "The...
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
buildingupchicago.com
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors
I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
Nike to Drop Official 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Gear Ahead of Race Day
Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners can commemorate their journey to the finish line by gearing up with official race merchandise offered by Nike. The sportswear giant has curated a collection of performance running and lifestyle apparel tailored for the special occasion — and marathon organizers shared a glimpse of the limited-edition line earlier this week.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
WGNtv.com
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?
I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
FOXBusiness
These housing markets are the most vulnerable in recession
New Jersey, Illinois and inland California have the highest concentrations of the housing markets that are most vulnerable in an economic downturn due to high unemployment rates and low affordability, according to a recent report from real estate data firm ATTOM. Markets in the New York City and Chicago areas,...
What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?
The "best" week to purchase a new home is coming up.
What is a good place to grab a drink for a first-time visitor in Chicago?
Flying in tomorrow for the first time and I couldn’t be more excited. I have a ton of food&drink spots on the list but looking for a recommendation on a romantic setting spot.
