Top Luxury Chicago Real Estate Agent Rafael Murillo makes waves in the industry with his solutions-oriented approach

I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.

