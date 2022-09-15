Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
General Electric plans to demolish vacant lamp factory complex dating to the 1880s on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A long-idled General Electric lamp plant on Cleveland’s near East Side dating back to the 1880s is set for demolition. GE outlined its proposal to clear the site with hopes of attracting a new development in filing details to seek approval for the demolition from the Cleveland Planning Commission.
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Farm and Dairy
Office liquidation tools, desks, file cabinets, ladders, toolboxes, and misc.
Pick Up Location: 3470 Brecksville Road, Richfield, OH 44286. Pick Up Date: Friday, Sept. 23rd from 8:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Office Desks – File Cabinets – Chairs – Tables – HP Printer. Furniture | Computer Monitors | HP 500 Color Plotter. Shop Tools | Toolboxes...
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
Demand for new COVID-19 booster strong, area health providers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New COVID-19 boosters targeting the omicron variants are here at the same time as this year’s flu vaccine, leaving hospitals, community health centers and pharmacists to calculate how much of each vaccine they’ll need. Demand for the new COVID-19 booster is strong across Greater...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Twin principals renew football rivalry in Stark County
The Louisville Leopards and the Northwest Indians were once one of the fiercest rivals of Stark County high school athletics.
Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
kentwired.com
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
