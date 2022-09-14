Read full article on original website
Related
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
Parched California prepares for first-ever Colorado River cuts
Officials in California are closing in on an agreement to give up a significant portion of the water the state gets from the Colorado River, bowing to an emergency demand made by the federal government earlier this summer. Executives from two large water districts in the Golden State, which service...
Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave
An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
Thrillist
A Crime of Passion for Cheese Just Happened at the U.S. Border
I have a pretty extensive list of crimes I'm most liable to commit. The first 10 are all maritime laws, as I grew up really wanting to be a pirate. After that, cheese-related crimes are definitely probable. So I feel for an unnamed woman from Albuquerque who was stopped by Border Patrol when she attempted to re-enter the US with 60 wheels of cheese.
Comments / 0