blockchain.news
Amid Criticisms, Binance's Changpeng Zhao Praises Biden's New Crypto Framework
Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ has declared his support to the president of the United States for bringing out a new framework that will guide the activities of using cryptocurrencies in the country in spite of a backlash from other stakeholders. In a Twitter thread, Zhang made...
blockchain.news
Ukrainian Retailer VARUS Partners with Binance Pay to Launch Crypto Payments
On September 16, Binance announced on its official Twitter page that it has cooperated with Ukrainian food chain retailer VARUS to launch cryptocurrency payments. Customers can now order groceries online and pay their bills through the Binance Pay wallet. Binance said the move will allow the community to enjoy seamless...
blockchain.news
Grayscale Investments Files Claim over Ethereum Proof of Work Token after the Merge
Grayscale Investments, a leading investment partner for digital currencies is set to distribute Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHPoW). The distribution will come following the “Merge’’ as a result of a fork in the Ethereum blockchain and is set to take effect on September 26, 2022. According to...
blockchain.news
Ethereum Under Potential SEC Scrutiny after The Merge: WSJ
Ethereum's latest software update may have caught the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair's attention to categorize the second-largest cryptocurrency as a security, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Chair Gary Gensler shared his comments hours after Ethereum's successful update, known as The Merge, which shifted...
blockchain.news
SBI Digital Taps License to Operate in Singapore
SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of SBI Group, a leading Japanese financial services firm, has announced it has been granted the Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new license will make the startup launch a series of digital assets products to further extend...
blockchain.news
Active Addresses of Ethereum Hit Monthly High with $22B Being Staked before the Merge
Ethereum (ETH) continues to be at the centre stage after undergoing its biggest software upgrade called the Merge, which saw a transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Active ETH addresses have skyrocketed after hitting a monthly high. Market insight provider Glassnode explained:. “The number of...
blockchain.news
Ethereum to Undergo 4 Phases to Tackle the Scalability Issue after Merge
The much-anticipated Merge saw the light of day yesterday, September 15, setting the ball rolling for a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in the Ethereum (ETH) network. Since the Merge is the first step towards solving the scalability trilemma, the second-largest cryptocurrency will have to undergo four more steps to solve this issue, as reported by Bloomberg.
blockchain.news
Thai SEC Bars Crypto Staking & Lender Services after Zipmex’s Bankruptcy
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced a ban on crypto firms from offering staking and lending services to investors in the country. The move comes a few months after Thai-based crypto exchange Zipmex ran into financial difficulties due to a severe liquidity crisis following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
blockchain.news
Ethereum Energy consumption, Carbon Footprint Reduce 99.99% after Merge
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research-driven institution providing carbon estimates for investments in cryptocurrencies and technologies, has issued a report showing that Ethereum Merge, which was successfully completed last night, has drastically reduced the blockchain network’s overall energy consumption. According to the report issued on Thursday September...
blockchain.news
Agency Needs to Prepare Regulating Crypto, Says CFTC Chair
In one of the most proactive efforts to bring a sweeping regulation to the digital currency ecosystem, Rostin Behnam, the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) noted that he has directed members of his agency to start preparing to be the major regulator in the crypto world. The...
blockchain.news
The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets
The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
