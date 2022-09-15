ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

blockchain.news

SBI Digital Taps License to Operate in Singapore

SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of SBI Group, a leading Japanese financial services firm, has announced it has been granted the Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new license will make the startup launch a series of digital assets products to further extend...
WORLD
blockchain.news

Thai SEC Bars Crypto Staking & Lender Services after Zipmex’s Bankruptcy

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced a ban on crypto firms from offering staking and lending services to investors in the country. The move comes a few months after Thai-based crypto exchange Zipmex ran into financial difficulties due to a severe liquidity crisis following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Valkyrie's Two Crypto-focused Trusts Raise $73.6m

Two crypto-focused trusts owned by digital asset manager Valkyrie have raised $73.6 million. One cryptocurrency trust, the Valkyrie Tron Trust, launched last year to offer accredited investors access to the TRX cryptocurrency. According to an amended filing with the SEC, the fund has secured a $50 million investment fund from...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ethereum Energy consumption, Carbon Footprint Reduce 99.99% after Merge

The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research-driven institution providing carbon estimates for investments in cryptocurrencies and technologies, has issued a report showing that Ethereum Merge, which was successfully completed last night, has drastically reduced the blockchain network’s overall energy consumption. According to the report issued on Thursday September...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
blockchain.news

Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for bankruptcy court permission to sell its stablecoin holdings to fund its Chapter 11 cases, according to a court document. The New Jersey-based firm intends to sell its current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to generate...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ethereum PoW Hardfork Token's IOU Accepts Trading on 5 Exchanges

The Ethereum network's transition from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model was successful, and the industry is agog about it. Besides ushering in a new era for the Ethereum community, many stakeholders have been preparing for a new token that is billed to be created through a hard-fork split.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchain.news

Amid Criticisms, Binance's Changpeng Zhao Praises Biden's New Crypto Framework

Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ has declared his support to the president of the United States for bringing out a new framework that will guide the activities of using cryptocurrencies in the country in spite of a backlash from other stakeholders. In a Twitter thread, Zhang made...
POTUS
blockchain.news

BigCommerce Partners with BitPay & Coinpayments to Enable Crypto Payments for Merchants

BigCommerce on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency providers BitPay and CoinPayments to deliver crypto payment solutions to BigCommerce merchants in select countries. With BitPay and CoinPayments, a NASDAQ-listed e-commerce platform can accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP,...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Active Addresses of Ethereum Hit Monthly High with $22B Being Staked before the Merge

Ethereum (ETH) continues to be at the centre stage after undergoing its biggest software upgrade called the Merge, which saw a transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Active ETH addresses have skyrocketed after hitting a monthly high. Market insight provider Glassnode explained:. “The number of...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Ethereum PoS Might Be Still Heavily Centralized: Santiment Data

Ethereum as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model is still in its infancy, and on-chain data has started picking up some minor flaws in its organization. According to data from blockchain analytics provider, Santiment, there seems to be a heavy centralization in the new protocol per validator’s count. According to...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Agency Needs to Prepare Regulating Crypto, Says CFTC Chair

In one of the most proactive efforts to bring a sweeping regulation to the digital currency ecosystem, Rostin Behnam, the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) noted that he has directed members of his agency to start preparing to be the major regulator in the crypto world. The...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ethereum Under Potential SEC Scrutiny after The Merge: WSJ

Ethereum's latest software update may have caught the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair's attention to categorize the second-largest cryptocurrency as a security, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Chair Gary Gensler shared his comments hours after Ethereum's successful update, known as The Merge, which shifted...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

The White House Publishes Guidelines for Regulating Digital Assets

The U.S President, Joe Biden has set up a new framework on how cryptocurrency will be traded and regulated in the U.S. The framework focuses on how cryptocurrency can be improved to perform a seamless transaction and also reduce crime that can occur from the use of digital assets amongst investors and the crypto space in general.
POTUS

