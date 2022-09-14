Read full article on original website
Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll rises to 81
BISHKEK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday the death toll from their border conflict had risen to 81 people, as a fragile ceasefire held between two Central Asian nations for a second day and their mutual ally Russia urged a de-escalation.
Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday.
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S.: ‘War crimes of massive proportions’
“It's so important for everyone to see the true face of this aggression,” Oksana Markarova said.
