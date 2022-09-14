ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Reuters

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll rises to 81

BISHKEK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday the death toll from their border conflict had risen to 81 people, as a fragile ceasefire held between two Central Asian nations for a second day and their mutual ally Russia urged a de-escalation.
WORLD

