ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
96.7 The River

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep

COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Sartell, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
96.7 The River

CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series

COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

Islamic Center Hosts Area Leaders

ST. CLOUD -- Area leaders gathered at the St. Cloud Islamic Center Thursday to show solidarity against the break-in and vandalism at the Center last week. In the early-morning hours of September 8th, two individuals broke through a door at the Islamic Center in St. Cloud. Police say they spent about two hours in the center, sometimes carrying alcohol, which is prohibited in Islam. The couple was seen on surveillance camera at times brandishing a knife. No one was in the center at the time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

High School Sports Results Thursday September 15

(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and had an assist and Reese Geiger had 2 goals for Sartell) (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal. Amelia Newiger had 10 saves for the Crusaders) St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0. Monticello 5, Becker 1. Boys Soccer:. Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#K12#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Sartell St#The School Board#Mission Statement#Vision Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
96.7 The River

Man Killed with Head On Crash with Semi Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
96.7 The River

One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton

ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
ROYALTON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy