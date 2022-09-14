Read full article on original website
Related
kzmu.org
Fall Hobby Fair
Date of event: September 21-24 Location: USU-Moab 1850 S. Aggie Blvd. Moab, UT. Grand County Extension is having a small county fair, the Fall Hobby Fair. Show your hobbies, skills and talents by entering your personally made sewing, craft, paintings and other art projects, photography, wood working, baking, food preservation, needle crafts, and garden produce. Bring all non-perishable entries to the USU Extension building on Wednesday September 21st from 1-7 pm. Bring perishable entries on September 22nd from 3-8 pm. Awards and prizes will be given to all entries. Hobby showcase will be open to view all entries beginning Friday September 23rd from 1-8pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm. Be sure to head to the Harvest Festival at the Youth Garden Project after the Fall Hobby Fair.
kzmu.org
Get the show on the road with this FREE virtual filmmaking workshop!
Date of event: Wednesday, September 21st from 6-7pm Location: Online. WILD WEIRD WACKY WESTERNS, a short film competition put on by the Red Rock Arts Festival in collaboration with the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission and Filmulate, kicks off on September 23rd! Registration is open now—saddle up and sign up to make a movie that’ll screen to a live audience at Star Hall on Friday, October 7th 2022. Grand and San Juan County high school and middle school students compete for free—email lallred@moabcity.org for a discount code.
kzmu.org
Thursday September 15, 2022
Moab Free Health Clinic staff made progress this week on their 200 South building, holding a ‘demolition party’ to make way for the clinic’s updated design. The old USU campus is being transformed into a health center that will house the clinic, health department and socially oriented nonprofits. Staff say this campus will help address the social determinants of health. Plus, the Supreme Court will be reviewing a case that could overturn landmark legislation that protects Indigenous youth. And later, paleontologists in southeastern Utah have found a fossil of ancient amphibian bones that appear to have been regurgitated by a predator.
Comments / 0