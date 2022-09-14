Date of event: September 21-24 Location: USU-Moab 1850 S. Aggie Blvd. Moab, UT. Grand County Extension is having a small county fair, the Fall Hobby Fair. Show your hobbies, skills and talents by entering your personally made sewing, craft, paintings and other art projects, photography, wood working, baking, food preservation, needle crafts, and garden produce. Bring all non-perishable entries to the USU Extension building on Wednesday September 21st from 1-7 pm. Bring perishable entries on September 22nd from 3-8 pm. Awards and prizes will be given to all entries. Hobby showcase will be open to view all entries beginning Friday September 23rd from 1-8pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm. Be sure to head to the Harvest Festival at the Youth Garden Project after the Fall Hobby Fair.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO