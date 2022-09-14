Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
myfoxzone.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders now cancer-free after thyroid surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from May 2022.) Arkansas governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday that she is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat thyroid cancer. Sanders shared that she underwent a "successful surgery" and is now cancer-free after doctors removed her...
myfoxzone.com
Texas leads the country for most weather-related major power outages, data shows
TEXAS, USA — Power outage data collected from the U.S. Department of Energy by ClimateCentral.org indicates that there were 1,542 weather-related major power outages between 2000 and 2021. The Lone Star State experienced 180 of these outages, the highest amount in the country. A major power outage is defined...
myfoxzone.com
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing millions of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfoxzone.com
We've got the scoop on the newest flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Brownie
BRENHAM, Texas — Get ready for fall, y'all, with some yummy Blue Bell ice cream. It's arguably the best ice cream in the country!. The Texas-based creamery, located in Brenham, just released a brand new flavor called Salted Caramel Brownie. It's a combination of their creamy vanilla mixed with...
Comments / 0