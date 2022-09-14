Read full article on original website
Date of event: September 21-24 Location: USU-Moab 1850 S. Aggie Blvd. Moab, UT. Grand County Extension is having a small county fair, the Fall Hobby Fair. Show your hobbies, skills and talents by entering your personally made sewing, craft, paintings and other art projects, photography, wood working, baking, food preservation, needle crafts, and garden produce. Bring all non-perishable entries to the USU Extension building on Wednesday September 21st from 1-7 pm. Bring perishable entries on September 22nd from 3-8 pm. Awards and prizes will be given to all entries. Hobby showcase will be open to view all entries beginning Friday September 23rd from 1-8pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm. Be sure to head to the Harvest Festival at the Youth Garden Project after the Fall Hobby Fair.
Date of event: Competition kicks off September 30th, 2022 and ends Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. The 2022 Red Rock Arts Festival Plein Air Competition will consist of one five-day competition. Participants have two opportunities to stamp in: Friday, September 30th from 5-7pm and Monday, October 3rd from 8-10am. Entries are due on Wednesday, October 5th. Wet and dry media, as well as oil and acrylic are all acceptable mediums. Winners will be announced live at the Saturday, October 8th Street Fest, with prizes in two categories: Judges Choice ($500) and Peoples Choice ($250). Paintings will be on display and for sale at Moab Arts beginning Thursday, October 6th.
Moab Free Health Clinic staff made progress this week on their 200 South building, holding a ‘demolition party’ to make way for the clinic’s updated design. The old USU campus is being transformed into a health center that will house the clinic, health department and socially oriented nonprofits. Staff say this campus will help address the social determinants of health. Plus, the Supreme Court will be reviewing a case that could overturn landmark legislation that protects Indigenous youth. And later, paleontologists in southeastern Utah have found a fossil of ancient amphibian bones that appear to have been regurgitated by a predator.
