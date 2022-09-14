ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington

We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Inslee declares end to Covid-19 emergency in Washington state

Governor Jay Inslee will lift Washington’s state of emergency for Covid-19 by the end of October, ending more than two and a half years of unprecedented executive powers used to tamp down the pandemic. Inslee’s announcement in a September 8 news conference comes as the pandemic – along with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed

Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
SKYKOMISH, WA
