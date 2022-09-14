Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
thenorthernlight.com
Inslee declares end to Covid-19 emergency in Washington state
Governor Jay Inslee will lift Washington’s state of emergency for Covid-19 by the end of October, ending more than two and a half years of unprecedented executive powers used to tamp down the pandemic. Inslee’s announcement in a September 8 news conference comes as the pandemic – along with...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
State to Drop $1.4M on Solar Panels for Schools, Public Buildings
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) announced 14 new grants to install solar panels at a variety of schools and buildings. The DOC says $1.4 million will be going to these projects, which include the city of Medical Lake wastewater treatment plant, and Palouse High School in Whitman County, north of Pullman.
ncwlife.com
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
myfoxzone.com
Texas leads the country for most weather-related major power outages, data shows
TEXAS, USA — Power outage data collected from the U.S. Department of Energy by ClimateCentral.org indicates that there were 1,542 weather-related major power outages between 2000 and 2021. The Lone Star State experienced 180 of these outages, the highest amount in the country. A major power outage is defined...
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
myfoxzone.com
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
