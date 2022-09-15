Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Do Revenge Ending, Explained: How do Drea and Eleanor Get Revenge on Max?
Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ is a teen drama that follows the story of two girls wanting revenge on people who did them wrong. What begins as a simple story of good guys trying to make the bad guys pay for their sins soon turns into a more complicated affair. Past actions are brought to light and the line between the heroes and the villains of the story blurs. Perspective becomes an important position to consider the actions of others, and in the end, the protagonists have to make a choice. Do they hold on to their revenge or do they let it go? Here is what the ending means for the characters of ‘Do Revenge’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Five Days at Memorial Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
The eighth episode of Apple TV+’s medical drama ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ titled ‘The Reckoning,’ follows Assistant Attorney General Arthur “Butch” Schafer and Special Agent Virginia Rider’s efforts to move forward with the Memorial case as a grand jury swears in to consider the case against Dr. Anna Pou. Attorney Richard T. Simmons, Jr. tries his best to protect his client and he even arranges an interview on national television for Pou to present her side to the world.
Call of the Night Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night,’ Kou meets a private detective while soliciting customers for his cuddle buddy business. He later goes to his school at night with Mahiru and Akira when they accidentally end up having an almost fatal confrontation with a vampire. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Call of the Night’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the tenth episode of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2, titled ‘The Devil Adamantly Insists on Buying a TV,’ Maou has an altercation with Ashiya about purchasing a TV. In everyone’s absence, Gabriel meets Urushihara to gather some critical information and to warn him about something sinister. Emeralda contacts Emi to tell her that she met her mother. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twelfth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Girlfriend and Me,’ Mizuhara worries about her grandmother’s declining health and recalls the promise that she made to her. She misses also her grandfather who had told him on his deathbed that her acting dreams will come true one day but she has started doubting herself as she continues to get rejected by one audition after another. Just when Mizuhara begins to lose all hope, Kazuya shares an ambitious plan with her that can change everything. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Is Laenor Gay in House of the Dragon?
‘House of the Dragon’ transports the audience to the world of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Based on ‘Fire & Blood,’ the 2018 book by George R. R. Martin, the series takes place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and revolves around the brutal war of succession between two factions of the ruling Targaryen dynasty. Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan as adult, Theo Nate as young, and Matthew Carver as child) is an important supporting character in the series. He is the heir to House Velaryon of Driftmark, one of the most powerful houses in Westeros when their longtime overlords, the Targaryens, sat on the Iron Throne. In episode 5, titled ‘We Light the Way,’ it is heavily implied that he is in a semi-secret relationship with Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). Here is everything you need to know about it. BOOK AND SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD.
I Used to Be Famous Ending, Explained: What Happens to Vinnie and Stevie’s Band?
Directed by Eddie Sternberg, ‘I Used to Be Famous’ is a musical drama film that showcases the unlikely bond between former boy band member Vinne and his new autistic friend, Stevie. The feel-good Netflix film is set in the South-East London neighborhood of Peckham and explores the power of music through Vinnie and Stevie’s unlikely friendship. However, the nature of the music industry forces the duo to make life-changing decisions that ultimately affect their bond. If you are wondering whether Vinnie and Stevie make it big in the music industry, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Used to Be Famous.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
Fate The Winx Saga Season 2 Ending, Explained: Why Does Bloom go to the Realm of Darkness?
Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is set in a place called the Otherworld where a young girl named Bloom attends a school for fairies, called Alfea. Despite displaying great potential for magic, Bloom remains unaware of her true origins and the fact that the coveted Dragon Flame that burns inside her makes her more vulnerable to unknown threats. One of the key things in the show is trust, and we see Bloom constantly struggling with it. With everyone concocting their own version of events to manipulate her, she doesn’t know whom to trust, and it’s all because of her obscure past. In the end, she decides to dive head first into those murky waters, but it clouds her future with worrying uncertainty. Here’s what that major decision, in the end, means for her. SPOILERS AHEAD.
