Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is set in a place called the Otherworld where a young girl named Bloom attends a school for fairies, called Alfea. Despite displaying great potential for magic, Bloom remains unaware of her true origins and the fact that the coveted Dragon Flame that burns inside her makes her more vulnerable to unknown threats. One of the key things in the show is trust, and we see Bloom constantly struggling with it. With everyone concocting their own version of events to manipulate her, she doesn’t know whom to trust, and it’s all because of her obscure past. In the end, she decides to dive head first into those murky waters, but it clouds her future with worrying uncertainty. Here’s what that major decision, in the end, means for her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO