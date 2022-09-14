Read full article on original website
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
WDBJ7.com
A realtor in Roanoke is trying to close the gap and increase Latino homeownership in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than half of Latinos in this country own their own homes. One man in Roanoke is doing his part to close the gap. As a child in Belize, Jonathan Lazaro and his brother sold fruit while their friends played outside. “We’d be riding around with...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WDBJ7.com
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike. Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
WDBJ7.com
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
supertalk929.com
Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September
Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
WSLS
VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval
Dominion has gotten final approval for a price hike that has Virginia residents paying an average of $15 more a month for electricity.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Augusta Free Press
$250 or $500 rebate? New lookup tool will show Virginia taxpayers’ eligibility
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Taxation has good news for taxpayers: a rebate of $250 or $500 may be on the way to you in the next 60 days. The 2022 Virginia General Assembly passed a law earlier...
