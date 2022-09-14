ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Business
Roanoke, VA
Business
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Service#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business#National Tradesmen Day#Hvac
WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
ROANOKE, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September

Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy