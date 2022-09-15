ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

WJTV 12

Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
RIDGELAND, MS
wtva.com

Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday.
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Officer injured during police chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop and a Home Invasion in Kosciusko

On Wednesday at 4:03pm, during a routine stop on Hwy 35 South, the vehicle pulled over turned out to be a truck stolen from Lowndes County. At 7:13pm, a homeowner requested officers to a residence on Peachtree Street. The caller said someone had broken into their home and was still inside the residence, with a vehicle outside.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
WTOK-TV

No Good Morning Meridian Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17

Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
PHILADELPHIA, MS

