Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a...
Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) – A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. According to Jefferson Davis County Coroner Debra Johnson, Sistrunk’s body was found last...
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday.
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop and a Home Invasion in Kosciusko
On Wednesday at 4:03pm, during a routine stop on Hwy 35 South, the vehicle pulled over turned out to be a truck stolen from Lowndes County. At 7:13pm, a homeowner requested officers to a residence on Peachtree Street. The caller said someone had broken into their home and was still inside the residence, with a vehicle outside.
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
No Good Morning Meridian Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17
Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
