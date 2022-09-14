Read full article on original website
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest. Jeremy...
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
KMOV
Heart transplant recipient gets chance to ride in Great Forest Park Balloon Race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma teen was given the chance to ride in a hot air balloon Saturday during the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. St. Louis-based Purina offered Gavin Kuykendall the opportunity to ride in its balloon at Forest Park in St. Louis. Kuykendall underwent a heart...
KMOV
DEA training agencies to investigate overdose deaths in hopes of reigning in crisis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis in the Metro is growing. News 4 is looking into the steps being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. Federal, state and local authorities are working together to curb the drug’s deadly wave in the area.
kttn.com
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
I-Team: Former officer shares experience working undercover as dogfighter in Missouri, Illinois
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — A high school football coach. And now an auto body shop worker. All are professions Terry Mills has seen moonlight as dogfighters during the more than a decade he has spent investigating the crime for the Missouri Highway Patrol and now the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
St. Louis among the top ‘Most Unfaithful Cities’ in America
It is the only Midwestern town in the top ten.
KMOV
Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday. House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
Fire damages several O’Fallon homes, two families displaced
A fire damaged several homes Saturday afternoon in one O'Fallon neighborhood.
Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
advantagenews.com
Charges issued in Alton shooting
Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
