ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Raytown, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday. House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Funerals#St Charles#Violent Crime#Channel 4#Emporium Antiques
FOX 2

Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
advantagenews.com

Charges issued in Alton shooting

Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy