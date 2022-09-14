Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Prominent Mets players would love Carlos Beltran to return to team
Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz say they would both love to have Carlos Beltran back with the New York Mets in a coaching or front office role.
Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses possibility of losing NL East to Braves
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the possibility of losing the NL East division to the Atlanta Braves, and he takes accountability. The New York Mets are fairly likely to lose the NL East division to the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Buck Showalter shared...
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Questions loom as White Sox bid for series win vs. Tigers
The Chicago White Sox collected a victory on Saturday, but they had to rearrange their starting staff during their weekend
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and right fielder Randy Arozarena, who are both from Cuba, topped the lineup, followed by shortstop Wander Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, and first baseman Harold Ramírez, who is from Colombia. The designated hitter was Manual Margot, who is from the Dominican Republic, followed by left fielder David Peralta, who is from Venezuela.
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
The ‘just short’ story of the 2022 Red Sox, told in 24 acts
The Red Sox' season could be defined by the amount of one-run games they've played in and lost this season. Just three more weeks of this, the 2022 Red Sox resigned to maybe causing some trouble in the playoff race — though that’s largely decided — and watching with the rest of see if Xander Bogaerts enters his “emotional” winter with a batting title.
Comments / 0