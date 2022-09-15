ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Exhibition of 145 Banksy artworks to open in Salford’s MediaCity

By Naomi Clarke
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A touring exhibition of original artworks by Banksy is set to open in Salford’s MediaCity this autumn after a year-long run in London.

The Art of Banksy display, which will feature 145 authenticated works including prints and canvases, is set to open on October 21.

The exhibition has not been authorised by the famed graffiti artist and all the works are on loan from private collectors.

Among the collection are works from 2002 to 2017, including pieces that brought the artist international recognition such as Girl With Balloon (2002).

Flower Thrower (2003), which sees a young protester throwing a bouquet of flowers, will also be on display as well as Rude Copper (2002), which depicts a policeman holding up his middle finger.

Also among the pieces is Brace Yourself (2010), which made headlines when Banksy gifted the painting to the band formerly known as Exit Through the Gift Shop in exchange for the rights to their name.

The display will be housed in a purpose-built 1,200 square metre temporary structure, offering visitors the chance to view the artist’s work in a way not possible on the street.

The exhibition has previously travelled to Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Washington DC, Boston, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and London.

The Art Of Banksy, presented in association with HOME, is at MediaCity from October 21 to January 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Channel 5 praised for screening The Emoji Movie during the Queen's funeral

Channel 5 have taken an alternative approach to screening the Queen's funeral on Monday (19 September) – by showing The Emoji Movie instead, followed by Stuart Little and Ice Age.All major networks will broadcast the late monarch's historic state funeral, including BBC, ITV and Sky. The UK will have big screens to watch the Queen's funeral, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.The country's cinemas will also show the funeral to bring local communities together.Channel 5's decision to play the movie featuring James...
MOVIES
Indy100

Even Babenation was showing the Queen's funeral

On Monday, major networks paused their usual scheduling to show Queen Elizabeth II's historic state funeral – and much to everyone's surprise, even Babenation paid their respects by following suit. In screenshots shared across Twitter, viewers were surprised to be greeted by the sombre occasion on adult channels. One stunned user responded: "Absolutely fascinated wondering what kind of person is watching the funeral on Babenation or Brazzers." While another said, "Imagine telling your grandkids how you watched the Queen's funeral on Babenation."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cBabenation\u201d — \ud83c\udf3fAnna Key...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

People are flogging their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen for £500

Capitalism meets collective grief meets the monarchy latest: people are selling their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen lying in state.Grifters have taken to Ebay to sell the wristbands which are needed to hold people's place in the long lasting queues.A Twitter account has seen one going for as much as £500, while others are soaring past £300 on the platform.But a spokesperson from Ebay said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.” \u201cRespect.\u201d — GrieveWatch (@GrieveWatch) ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Tribute to Queen made using 250 twinkling candles

A residents association has paid tribute to the Queen through the creation of an “iconic” image of her face using 250 twinkling candles.In the build up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, many across the UK have paid their respects to her by creating unique tributes.The Knoll Residents Association in Orpington, south-east London, created a piece of art which depicts the Queen wearing a crown on Sunday evening at Broxbourne Gardens, which was made using 250 candles.“We really wanted to organise something that people of all backgrounds and faiths, those who are young and old, could come along to and...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Indy100

People are impressed that King Charles, 73, was able to march the full procession

Mourners flocked to the streets of London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The coffin left Westminster Abbey earlier today on a mile-long public procession with King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family walking behind the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.They travelled along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill, and ended at London’s Wellington Arch.The coffin was then transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, where a committal...
U.K.
Indy100

Queen’s funeral: Why you could be sacked for taking the day off work to watch service

Many of us will have Monday off work due to the Queen’s funeral being a bank holiday, but for the unlucky few who still have to clock on tomorrow, not turning up – unsurprisingly – can have some pretty serious consequences.According to employment solicitor Alex Harper of Herrington Carmichael in Surrey, skipping work to watch the service on BBC, ITV or Sky (though not Channel 5, who are instead showing The Emoji Movie) could land you in hot water with your employer.She told SurreyLive: “If you are supposed to be working on the bank holiday, if you simply don’t turn...
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles stopped by man saying 'while we struggle to heat homes we have to pay for your parade'

King Charles III met well-wishers in Cardiff on a tour on Friday but was heckled by one member of the public about the ongoing cost of living crisis and taxpayers' money.The new King was in the Welsh capital as part of his tour visiting the devolved nations, and while one fan gifted His Majesty a pen another person decided to confront him on the issues of the day."While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade," the protester said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThen someone who appeared to be the king's bodyguard...
U.K.
Indy100

Second time lucky for crime writer as he scoops McIlvanney Prize

A novelist has won a crime writing prize after missing out on the award last year.Alan Parks was presented with the McIlvanney Prize 2022 for his book May God Forgive.The accolade is named in memory of William McIlvanney, often described as the godfather of tartan noir.Parks was a finalist for the award last year but it was won by Craig Russell with his book Hyde.May God Forgive is the fifth outing for Parks’s Glasgow detective Harry McCoy and sees a desperate search for two kidnapped boys.Ayo Onatade, chair of the McIlvanney Prize judges, said: “May God Forgive is every bit...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artworks#Graffiti#Salford#Mediacity#Home
Indy100

What do the Commonwealth gate flames represent?

The mile-long public procession of the Queen's coffin ended at Wellington Arch after travelling through Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, and Constitution Hill. King Charles III and his siblings walked behind the coffin as it left Westminster Abbey after the state funeral, while other royals travelled by car.Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and lined the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe were watching proceedings on TV.Mourners were also spotted near the Memorial Gates, with the Commonwealth gate flames lit.Sign up to...
U.K.
Indy100

BeReal invites users to post during Queen's funeral procession

The popular social media app BeReal appeared to invite people on the platform to post during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession - and people online can't contain themselves.On Monday (19 September), during the late monarch's funeral procession in London, BeReal seemingly popped up with alerts for users to "capture" the moment and share it with their friends.One screenshot shared by someone on Twitter showed an alert that flashed on their phone screen.The alert read: "Time to BeReal. Two minutes left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!"Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

'Creepy' voiceover on ITV's coverage of Queen's funeral has viewers terrified

Viewers who tuned into ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral got more than they bargained for on Monday after hearing a creepy voiceover on their feeds.The broadcaster was showing live footage of the hearse carrying the late monarch’s coffin out of London when there was a technical issue and a whispered voice could be heard.For a moment, the male commentator who had been observing proceedings on the feed cut out and was temporarily replaced by the hushed tones of a women.While it’s hard to make out, she appeared to say: “The death is irreversible… the fact that she’s trapped…”Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

King Charles laughs after woman on tour hands him pen 'just in case'

King Charles III was handed a pen during his trip to Wales by a royal fan after going viral for his leaky pen outburst earlier this week.As the King greeted well-wishers in Cardiff, one of them gave him the pen and said "just in case" he experiences any future pen problems.It appeared the gift went down a treat with the King who saw the funny side of the moment as he accepted the pen while having a chuckle and went on to greet more people in the crowd in the Welsh capital as part of a tour around the devolved...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Sydney
Indy100

Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

Thousands of mourners were greeted with a “poignant” rainbow over Westminster on Sunday evening as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close.Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of mourners lined pathways around the Thames for days for their chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty.Access to the official queue had ended on Sunday night, in order to meet the 6.30am closure of the lying in state period.Crowds remained even after the doors closed, and were greeted by a rainbow over Westminster Abbey, where hours later the Queen will be laid...
U.K.
Indy100

Cyclists complete Glasgow to Athens challenge and raise close to £100,000

A group of cyclists have completed their Glasgow to Athens challenge, raising almost £100,000, surviving a vomiting bug and getting to pet a baby rescue piglet along the way.Thighs of Steel – a community of cyclists – took on a nine-week relay ride from Glasgow to Athens, which began on July 16 and ended on September 17, to raise funds for migrant charity MASS Action, with around 100 different cyclists taking part in the cycle at various points.The group has raised roughly £93,000 out of their £100,000 target – and have cycled through countries including France, Italy, Croatia and Albania,...
CYCLING
Indy100

What is a catafalque?

The lengthy queue to pay tribute to the late Queen lying-in-state has astonished members of the public, but one peculiar word – catafalque – is also leaving people awestruck.UK searches for the term surged last night, after it was reported a man had been arrested over a “disturbance” at Westminster Hall, where the late monarch’s coffin has been placed for mourners to pay their respects.The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday, with a spokesperson for the UK parliament saying in a statement: “We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved...
U.K.
Indy100

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen during visit to London for Queen's funeral

Justin Trudeau was filmed singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a hotel lobby on Saturday night (September 17), belting out the Queen anthem while in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.In the apparent musical tribute, the Canadian prime minister look relaxed as he sported a purple T-shirt and leaned his hands on the piano in the lobby of the Corinthia Hotel - just minutes away from where the Queen was lying-in-state - as the Queen classic was played.A small gathering of the Canadian delegation, as well as hotel guests, watched the sing-song of the iconic ballad.Sign up to our...
WORLD
Indy100

7 celebrities who have also had a career in sports

The sporting world is a competitive one with pressure to be successful - much like the life of a celebrity in the entertainment industry, and so it's no surprise there is a pipeline between the two career paths.From pro wrestling or track glory to appearing on the big screen or becoming a reality star, there are many celebrities who can boast about their sporting accolades on their CV, whether that be from college all the way up to the Olympics.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are some celebrities who have been (or are now currently) sports athletes:The RockWhile...
WWE
Indy100

Queen queuers spark ‘Queue-pid’ and Richard Curtis memes after pair plan to ‘go to funeral together’

The queue for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state has created many iconic scenes since it began on Wednesday, from telling the public to join the back of it in California, to its own weather forecast.Now, it seems the line – which has generated wait times of more than 13 hours – could well have kickstarted a romance for two strangers who queued together.The young people, known only as Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Harpist speaks of her pride at performing for King Charles III

A former royal harpist has spoken of her pride at playing in front of King Charles III to mark his first visit to Wales as monarch.Claire Jones played a specially composed piece as the King and the Queen Consort made their way through the Senedd to hear a motion of condolence.The piece, Gorymdaith i’r Frenin Siarl, which means A Procession for King Charles, was written by Ms Jones’s husband Chris Marshall.The performance at the Senedd was a very special moment as I performed my husband’s music for His Majesty King CharlesClaire JonesJoining her in playing were Cerys Rees and Nia...
WORLD
Indy100

Briton ‘on top of the world’ to come second in global cliff diving event

A British diver has said he is “on top of the world” to take second place in the world’s largest cliff diving competition.Aidan Heslop, from Plymouth, represented Great Britain in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, where divers execute acrobatics as they jump from heights of more than 25 metres.Mr Heslop came in second place over the weekend in the penultimate event of the 2022 cliff diving season in Polignano a Mare, Italy.The young athlete went into his final dive in fifth place but climbed up the leader board after receiving a 10 from the judges for a spectacular...
SPORTS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy