Fulton, MO

spotonillinois.com

How many points did Caroline Stelling from Belleville win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 26?

Belleville tennis player Caroline Stelling won 39 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 26. Their 39 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... Posted in:. Places:. 00:06.
BELLEVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

SIUE Homecoming kicks off Wednesday

The weather may still be warm, but the arrival of Homecoming week at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a sure sign that autumn has arrived. Homecoming at SIUE starts on Wednesday and continues through Sunday, and this time, there are few if any restrictions related to the COVID-19... ★ FURTHER...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Veterans Court honors graduates

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County's Veterans Court on Wednesday honored its newest group of graduates - three combat veterans who received praise from the court for using the program's resources to get their lives back on track. The goal of Madison County's Veterans Court is to provide... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
MADISON COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Motorcycle crash near Dupo

Emergency personnel responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of Imbs Station Road. The male motorcyclist was up and moving around following the crash, [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 00:06. 22:49. 21:57. 21:57. 21:54. 21:54. 21:54. 21:54. 21:48. 21:37. 21:06. 21:06.
DUPO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Calderon joins Moran

EDWARDSVILLE - Moran Economic Development has added Emily Calderon as senior planner. Calderon is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners and specializes in leading complex development projects and creating partnerships that serve the greater community. "We are thrilled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 00:06. 22:49. 21:57.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

