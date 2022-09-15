Read full article on original website
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO) in Humboldt County for approx. one year. Through their investigation agents identified the leader of the DTO to be Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna (69 years old of Arcata). The investigation took several months as a result of Osuna using multiple vehicles, residences, storage units, and other methods to conceal the location of his narcotics.
OBITUARY: Greg Acorn, 1951-2022
Gregory Frank Acorn (Greg, Corndog, Corn, Acorn) of Blue Lake, passed away September 4, 2022 after yet another courageous battle 30 years after his original spinal cord injury. Born and raised in Blue Lake, Greg spent 20+ years in Steamboat Springs, Colo. before moving back to California, where he spent...
OBITUARY: Cameron MacGregor Coleman, 1978-2022
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Mac Coleman. He was the much loved son of Evelyn Ley Coleman, much loved Dad to NaKaylee Coleman and the oh so much fun PopPop to grand daughter Stella Everleigh Miller. He had family and friends where ever he went and...
