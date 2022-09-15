Read full article on original website
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
The 2021 Myanmar coup explained in 30 seconds
Country’s military has deployed brutal violence to crush dissent since taking power in a 2021 coup but resistance is growing
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
