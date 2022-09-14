Read full article on original website
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
El Dorado Hill man dies in a single-vehicle crash
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Major-injury vehicle crash closed Fairfield intersection Saturday morning
FAIRFIELD — A motorcyclist was injured in a vehicle crash Saturday morning that closed the intersection of Peabody Road and Airbase Parkways for hours.Around 5:30 a.m., Fairfield Police officers were called to the scene of a crash involving the motorcyclist and a sports utility vehicle. The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.Both northbound and southbound Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway was closed as the crash was investigated.The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m., but officers encouraged drivers to proceed with caution due to loose glass and debris within the intersection.
Sac kill those sharrows on I St
Next sharrows location to address is I Street between 10th Street and 9th Street. The bike lane present to the east disappears in this block, with Cesar Chavez Plaza on the south and Old City Hall on the north, before picking up again west of 9th Street. Not having my tape measure out (and I’d have to measure late night when there is no traffic), it isn’t clear why this one block does not have a bike lane. It may be that the curb extension is too wide, or it may be that the general purpose (car) lanes are not configured correctly. If lanes, then it is an easy problem to fix, just re-stripe the lanes and add a bike lane. If the curb extension, then that would require a bit of infrastructure work. I fully support curb extensions, nearly all intersections should have them, but in some places the city has installed them incorrectly and caused issues for bicycle facilities. This is not, as many places are, a case for removing parking, but for designing the street correctly. Of course ultimately there should be no three-lane one-way traffic sewers in the city, and right of way should be reallocated to a separated (protected) bikeway and wider sidewalks.
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Demitry Mediucho Arrested, One Injured after Hit-and-Run on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]
Roseville Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Leaving License Plate Imprint. According to the report, a Ford F-250 rear-ended a BMW sedan resting at a red light. The Ford driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed afterward. However, the suspect left an imprint of his license plate on the...
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Witnesses in the […]
Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Imprint of License Plate in Roseville
Driver Arrested After Striking Another Vehicle on Roseville Parkway and Fleeing. A hit-and-run driver in Roseville left behind evidence that got him arrested. The accident occurred on Roseville Parkway near Creekside Ridge Drive around dinner time when a BMW was rear-ended by a Ford F-250. The pickup driver fled the scene without realizing that his truck left a tell-tale indentation on the other vehicle. The indent was the pickup driver’s license plate number.
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
Sacramento’s worst possible place for sharrows
The third place where sharrows need to be eliminated in the central city Sacramento is I Street at the county jail. In the phot below, the right hand lane is a parking lane most of the time, except for commute rush hour, 4:00-6:00PM on weekdays (note the time sign in the ‘bikes may use full lane’ photo following), when it is a general purpose lane. When it is a parking lane, there are sharrows nearly covered up by parking, as you can see in the second photo. This is not a bike lane in any sense of the word, but drivers assume that it is and close pass anyone using that area to ride in. When it is a general purpose lane, there is high speed traffic approaching the Interstate 5 onramps, absolutely not an appropriate location for sharrows. The current trend in use of sharrows is 1) don’t use them at all; 2) if they are used, they should absolutely never be used over 35 mph, and rarely used over 25 mph. Though the posted speed limit of I Street is 25 mph (though it isn’t really posted anywhere), regular traffic speeds are over 35 mph, and during commute hours is over 45 mph except when congestion prevents that. So this is not any appropriate location for sharrows.
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
