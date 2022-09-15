Read full article on original website
Call of the Night Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night,’ Kou meets a private detective while soliciting customers for his cuddle buddy business. He later goes to his school at night with Mahiru and Akira when they accidentally end up having an almost fatal confrontation with a vampire. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Call of the Night’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
thecinemaholic.com
Rent A Girlfriend Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?
Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima, ‘Rent A Girlfriend’ is a romantic-comedy harem anime that follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old college student. After getting dumped by his girlfriend, Kazuya ends up hiring a rental girlfriend from an online platform after which his ordinary life spirals out of control as he falls in love with her while his ex-lover continues to complicate his life.
In 1953, "Queen-crazy" American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the spring of 1953, women from across the United States traveled to Britain – for many, it was their first time abroad. The impetus for the trip was Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, held in Westminster Abbey on a rainy June...
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s Drifting Home Ending, Explained: Is Noppo a Ghost?
Produced by Studio Colorido, Netflix’s ‘Drifting Home’ is a fantasy adventure movie directed by Hiroyasu Ishida. The film revolves around a group of elementary school students who mysteriously end up in the middle of the sea while visiting a six-decade-old apartment complex. It marks the beginning of their incredible journey as they struggle for their lives while exploring the complexities of human emotions. They also learn the importance of letting go of loved ones when the time is right and making peace with it. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Drifting Home.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twelfth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Girlfriend and Me,’ Mizuhara worries about her grandmother’s declining health and recalls the promise that she made to her. She misses also her grandfather who had told him on his deathbed that her acting dreams will come true one day but she has started doubting herself as she continues to get rejected by one audition after another. Just when Mizuhara begins to lose all hope, Kazuya shares an ambitious plan with her that can change everything. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
thecinemaholic.com
Review: Women Talking is Stagey and Inauthentic
Let’s start with stating something fairly obvious but it still needs to be said: Sarah Polley is a great talent. Whether she is acting or directing, I have always admired her work. In fact, Stories We Tell is one of my favorite documentaries of all time. Speaking of documentaries, one subject matter that has been explored in several recently released non-fiction shows and movies is of women escaping cults (The Vow, Escaping the NXIVM Cult, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and John of God, to name a few.) If you watched those documentaries and listened to the harrowing stories of women escaping cults, you would know how unrealistic Women Talking is. Despite Polley’s good intentions, the film feels stagey and inauthentic. Everything — from the setup to the dialogues — has an air of pretension.
