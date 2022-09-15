Let’s start with stating something fairly obvious but it still needs to be said: Sarah Polley is a great talent. Whether she is acting or directing, I have always admired her work. In fact, Stories We Tell is one of my favorite documentaries of all time. Speaking of documentaries, one subject matter that has been explored in several recently released non-fiction shows and movies is of women escaping cults (The Vow, Escaping the NXIVM Cult, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and John of God, to name a few.) If you watched those documentaries and listened to the harrowing stories of women escaping cults, you would know how unrealistic Women Talking is. Despite Polley’s good intentions, the film feels stagey and inauthentic. Everything — from the setup to the dialogues — has an air of pretension.

