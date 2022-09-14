PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

