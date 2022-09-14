Read full article on original website
Teachers Union, PPS reach tentative deal
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
UPDATED: Crews respond to fire inside Metro Centre restaurant
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire officials confirm there were no injuries after crews responded to a call at McAlister’s Deli near the University and Glen side of the Metro Centre late Friday afternoon. However, more detailed reports indicate there was some damage done to the business’s structure as...
Health Department: Social media claims about local McDonald’s are false
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a saying often used in jest along the lines of “Never let facts get in the way of a good story.”. The Peoria City/County Health Department is refuting a recent Facebook post suggesting multiple health code violations at the McDonalds on Knoxville. They...
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Suspect info released in alleged summer cab robberies in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police are announcing suspect information connecting two people to earlier carjackings involving local cab drivers as alleged victims. One of the reported cab robberies happened on the night of June 30 in an area of 2400 N. University Street. Peoria Police say they have already charged...
Autopsy conducted on motorcycle crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim of Wednesday evening’s fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on William Garrett, 40, of Mapleton, indicate multiple blunt force trauma injuries claimed his life. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says the...
