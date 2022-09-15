Read full article on original website
Bitpapa Enters Cryptocurrency Swaps
There are plenty of ways to convert cryptocurrency into fiat. However, sometimes, users don’t want to cash out entirely and only to reposition from one cryptocurrency into another. Clearly, going into fiat and then rebuying doesn’t always seem to be the optimal approach for many reasons, including having to...
Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of PoW proponents, has unveiled a list of all the mining pools that will support EthereumPoW after its mainnet launch. Some prominent mining pools, such as F2Pool, Poolin, AntPool, Nanopool, BTC.com, 2miners, and EthwMine, have made it to the...
Celsius Files for Approval to Sell Stablecoin Stash to Fund Operations
The resources freed up by this motion would be used to ensure the platform stays afloat. In the latest development in the ongoing Celsius Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, the beleaguered platform has now sought approval to sell its reserve of stablecoins. In the request, Celsius leadership stated that the company’s...
Ethereum Completes Merge Successfully, Crypto Markets Take a Beating: This Week’s Recap
Ethereum’s transition towards a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm was a success. However, the market has been taking a beating since. The past seven days saw the successful transition of Ethereum’s network from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to one governed by Proof-of-Stake. The event was described by many as one of the most significant technical achievements in the industry and is put on par by importance with Bitcoin’s halving. However, the total market declined by some $20 billion over the same period as many cryptocurrencies are charting decreases.
The Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Drops to 18-Day Lows, BTC Trades Below $20K (Market Watch)
The Merge has so far brought only pain for ETH holders as the asset slumped below $1,450. The Merge aftermath is here and has not brought any positivity to the crypto markets. Bitcoin continues to struggle at around $20,000, while ETH has plummeted to a multi-week low. Even ETC –...
ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
Hope for Spot BTC ETF Grows Stronger After DEFI Launch Under the Securities Act
However, analysts believe the SEC might never allow a spot crypto ETF until it gets oversight of digital asset exchanges. The prospect of a physically-backed ETF or spot ETF got a boost with the launch of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) on Thursday, media reports said. The basis for the optimism is that DEFI was filed under the Securities Act of 1933, unlike other futures-backed ETFs, which were under the Investors Act of 1940.
SEC Chairman Warns Ethereum Update Could Classify ETH as a Security
Since Ethereum has transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency should be reclassified. Following the recent long-awaited update to the Ethereum network – which saw the network move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake – SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke out about the change, hinting that it might be enough to push Ethereum out of its current legislative bracket and into that of securities.
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $20K but is Another Drop Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s bearish stage seems far from over as the second rebound from the $18K support level turned out into another bull trap. The price is currently attempting to break a critical support level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The cryptocurrency recovered from the $18K level earlier in...
US SEC Sues Owner of Alleged Ponzi-Like Cryptocurrency Scam
The US SEC has gone after two companies and their chief that promised to invest in cryptocurrency but allegedly didn’t. The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a lawsuit again two advisory companies and their owner for running a Ponzi-like cryptocurrency scheme. The firms operated for over four years and...
Thai SEC Forbids Local Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Services
By enforcing the ban, Thailand’s SEC wants to ensure maximum security for local cryptocurrency participants. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibited domestic cryptocurrency entities from providing staking and lending services to clients. The ban aims to protect traders and the public from risks related to such activities.
ApeCoin Skyrockets 16% Daily, Bitcoin Taps $20K (Weekend Watch)
ApeCoin has popped up as the most significant gainer from the mid-cap altcoins, while BTC touched $20,000. After the recent volatility and price declines, bitcoin finally saw some relief by touching $20,000. Most altcoins have seen slight gains as well. Once again, though, Ripple stands out as the best performer...
Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
The proper regulatory framework from the US will benefit the entire crypto industry, noted CZ. The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday. While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the...
Infinity Exchange Raises $4.2M Seed to Accelerate Institutional DeFi Investments
[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 15th September 2022]. Infinity Exchange, a decentralized finance protocol that provides institutional grade capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers and global fixed income investors, has closed a $4.2 million seed round, paving the way for the institutionalization of DeFi. The round was led by...
