Philadelphia, PA

ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills, NL MVP in 1962, dies at age 89

LOS ANGELES -- Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

On a magical night in the Bronx, Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run

NEW YORK -- In the middle of the trot for the most noteworthy and historic home run in more than a decade, one that took Aaron Judge to a level graced by baseball royalty, the Yankees slugger chose not to revel or exult or luxuriate in the moment. And about an hour later, the Yankees' slugger celebrated the occasion of the 60th home run in his magnificent 2022 season Tuesday night by lamenting the fact that he had not hit it earlier in the game, when the bases were loaded, as opposed to when he did, in the bottom of the ninth inning with them empty and New York trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
BRONX, NY
ESPN

The 10 MLB prospects who had breakout seasons in 2022

With the end of the season nearing, it's time to look back at some of the best performances of the season in the minors. I want to apply the way scouts grade specific players' tools -- for the bigger fans of the prospect game, you're well acquainted with the 20-80 scouting scale -- for a prospect performance of the year-type vibe.
MLB
ESPN

Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews

MILWAUKEE -- — Francisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead. Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki set to retire at season's end after 16-year MLB career

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."
MLB
ESPN

Tracking New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's chase for 62 home runs

Baseball history is on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs. Judge needs only two home runs to break Maris' 1961 record -- a mark that has stood for six decades and, until Mark McGwire hit 70 in 1998, was the single-season record for all MLB.
BRONX, NY

