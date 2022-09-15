ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

In One Ear: A complicated relationship

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQgEN_0hwKmAw200

For its lead story, the Audubon magazine, Summer 2022 edition, featured "Consider the cormorant," with photos by conservation photographer and Astorian Morgan Heim.

The story is about the cormorants who have taken over the Astoria Bridge, and the conflicts between the birds and both the bridge workers, who find them troublesome to work around, and the commercial and recreational fishermen, who resent the cormorants devouring juvenile salmon and steelhead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

56-year-old man in fatal Seaside kayaking accident identified

Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
SEASIDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
ASTORIA, OR
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
kptv.com

Parade of Homes in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Audubon
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
156
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy