In One Ear: A complicated relationship

For its lead story, the Audubon magazine, Summer 2022 edition, featured "Consider the cormorant," with photos by conservation photographer and Astorian Morgan Heim.

The story is about the cormorants who have taken over the Astoria Bridge, and the conflicts between the birds and both the bridge workers, who find them troublesome to work around, and the commercial and recreational fishermen, who resent the cormorants devouring juvenile salmon and steelhead.