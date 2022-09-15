ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In One Ear: Mermaid moose

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 3 days ago
"Some Spokane-area residents got a surprise this morning when they found this visitor in their pool!" the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife posted Sept. 7 on their Facebook page. "The mama moose had wandered into the area with two calves to take advantage of the fruit trees in the yard and went into the pool by accident.

"She wasn't in danger, as she could touch bottom the whole time, but was in no hurry to get out until our Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police sergeant prodded her a little with the pool skimmer. She took the hint, moved to the shallow end, climbed right out, and went over the fence and back to the wild."

