ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In One Ear: Oriole down

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDXwg_0hwKkZgX00

The construction of the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, which began in 1853, was delayed by the loss of the Bark Oriole of Baltimore on Sept. 19 that year, according to "The History of Oregon, 1886 to 1888."

According to "Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest," Capt. Lewis H. Lentz took bar pilot Capt. George Flavel aboard the night of Sept. 18. The next day, a southwest breeze blew up and they entered the Columbia River Bar at 3 p.m. But the wind died, and the tide was going out in a heavy sea, and soon the Oriole was dragged hard into a sandbar, unshipping her rudder. It did not help that she was overloaded, carrying a work crew and materials for the light house, stones in the hold and a heavy cargo.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oriole#Columbia River#Marine
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
156
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy