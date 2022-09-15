In One Ear: Oriole down

The construction of the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, which began in 1853, was delayed by the loss of the Bark Oriole of Baltimore on Sept. 19 that year, according to "The History of Oregon, 1886 to 1888."

According to "Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest," Capt. Lewis H. Lentz took bar pilot Capt. George Flavel aboard the night of Sept. 18. The next day, a southwest breeze blew up and they entered the Columbia River Bar at 3 p.m. But the wind died, and the tide was going out in a heavy sea, and soon the Oriole was dragged hard into a sandbar, unshipping her rudder. It did not help that she was overloaded, carrying a work crew and materials for the light house, stones in the hold and a heavy cargo.