In One Ear: Biking for hospice

On Wednesday, Dr. Aaron Brown and his British friend will bike about 180 miles, from Liverpool to Maplethorpe, England, within 24 hours, to raise money for their local hospices. Dr. Brown is a physician with the Columbia Memorial Hospital's Oregon Health and Science University Primary Care Clinic in Astoria, and he'll be riding for Lower Columbia Hospice.

"The original idea to do the bike ride was brought about by a really good friend of mine …" Dr. Brown explained. "… He lost his father last year after a long battle with illness. And, he was wanting to do something in honor and memory of his father, who had been in hospice for some time.