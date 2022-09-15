ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

In One Ear: An angel

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZQ6D_0hwKkFHF00
By Elleda Wilson The Astorian

It's good to know there are still good Samaritans our little corner of the world, so here you go:

"Thank you so much to the lady who handed me $400 outside the Warrenton water department," Melissa Goodwin of Warrenton posted Sept. 9 on Facebook. "Your generosity is amazing! I can only assume you heard my conversation about my crazy water bill, and now having to put a $20,000 heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in our house, and all the stress that comes with it all … you understood!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
ASTORIA, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrenton, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Warrenton, OR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Air Conditioning#An Angel
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
156
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy