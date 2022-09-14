Read full article on original website
Pope & Schapiro: Abortion is spotlight issue in several Virginia races
As the November election draws closer, abortion is becoming a bigger issue in some key Congressional races. Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope recap the week in politics and state government.
WV Governor Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy and with few exemptions. The state is now the second in the country to enact a law prohibiting the procedure following the overturning of Roe versus Wade earlier this year. In a...
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
