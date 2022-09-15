Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
thedp.com
Penn football overcomes 11-point second-half deficit in season-opening win over Colgate
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, in front of a sparse Franklin Field crowd, it was a tale of two halves for the Quakers as they opened up their 2022 season against Colgate. Down 11 at halftime, following two quarters in which Penn (1-0) could only muster three total points, the Red and Blue emerged out of the tunnel seemingly a new team. The defense was tighter, the offense drove the ball up and down the field, and the coaching staff opened up the playbook more for sophomore quarterback Aidan Sayin to take advantage of. As the momentum shifted in Penn's favor, the Raiders had no answer, leading to 22 unanswered points and the Quakers emerging victorious, 25-14.
thedp.com
Fossil Free Penn encampment returns to College Green, calling for divestment, UC Townhomes action
Fossil Free Penn is camping out “indefinitely” on College Green, demanding that Penn preserve the University City Townhomes and divest from fossil fuels. Students began setting up tents on Sept. 14. According to College junior Jae Hargest, an FFP coordinator, they intend to remain until their demands are met. As part of the protest’s focus on supporting the townhome residents, FFP joined with the Save the UC Townhomes coalition to host a teach-in today at 3 p.m. to educate the Penn community about climate justice and gentrification.
thedp.com
Penn seniors launch startup that delivers home-cooked meals to students’ doorsteps
A new startup founded by three Penn seniors delivers homemade meals to Penn students' doorsteps. Breadhead serves as a food-service platform that connects students with homemade meals cooked by student chefs in the community. To date, the team has served over 300 meals to students across Penn's campus. The average price of a meal is $6 with an option to order dessert for an additional $2.
thedp.com
Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia
Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
thedp.com
Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil
Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
