thedp.com
Fossil Free Penn encampment returns to College Green, calling for divestment, UC Townhomes action
Fossil Free Penn is camping out “indefinitely” on College Green, demanding that Penn preserve the University City Townhomes and divest from fossil fuels. Students began setting up tents on Sept. 14. According to College junior Jae Hargest, an FFP coordinator, they intend to remain until their demands are met. As part of the protest’s focus on supporting the townhome residents, FFP joined with the Save the UC Townhomes coalition to host a teach-in today at 3 p.m. to educate the Penn community about climate justice and gentrification.
Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil
Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
Penn seniors launch startup that delivers home-cooked meals to students’ doorsteps
A new startup founded by three Penn seniors delivers homemade meals to Penn students' doorsteps. Breadhead serves as a food-service platform that connects students with homemade meals cooked by student chefs in the community. To date, the team has served over 300 meals to students across Penn's campus. The average price of a meal is $6 with an option to order dessert for an additional $2.
Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia
Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
