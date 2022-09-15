On a sunny Saturday afternoon, in front of a sparse Franklin Field crowd, it was a tale of two halves for the Quakers as they opened up their 2022 season against Colgate. Down 11 at halftime, following two quarters in which Penn (1-0) could only muster three total points, the Red and Blue emerged out of the tunnel seemingly a new team. The defense was tighter, the offense drove the ball up and down the field, and the coaching staff opened up the playbook more for sophomore quarterback Aidan Sayin to take advantage of. As the momentum shifted in Penn's favor, the Raiders had no answer, leading to 22 unanswered points and the Quakers emerging victorious, 25-14.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO