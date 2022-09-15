Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Class of '55 meets
On August 13, twelve of the remaining alumni of the class of 1955 (Montpelier High School) met at the Montpelier Senior center for lunch. Back row left to right: George Hemmert, Michael Bateman, Ed Guyon, Bob Evans, Greg Sparks, Allen Hayes, Nyles Mitchell, Sherman Rigby.
Herald-Journal
Chief Parker to burners: cool it, gents
Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris. "It's been in effect for three months, and is still in effect," said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.
Herald-Journal
Montpelier Fire & Rescue receives grant
Montpelier City Fire & Rescue is excited to be the recipient of a Gary Sinise Foundation grant. As most already know, we are fully run by volunteers that donate their time to train and answer emergency calls in the city limits of Montpelier. We strive to always be prepared and keep our department up to date with the best equipment to help us as we serve our community.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Preston scores 44 points, but still blown out by Burley
A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts. Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Riverhawks fly by Grizzlies in three
MILLVILLE — Make it 10 in a row for the Riverhawks. The Ridgeline volleyball team rolled to a three-set win Thursday night against Logan in Region 11 action, but the Grizzlies did put up a fight. The 4A defending state champion Riverhawks were just more powerful in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory.
Herald-Journal
Council pays $990,000 for employee cost of living adjustment
During a meeting on Tuesday, the Cache County Council voted for all unelected county employees to receive an 8% increase to their total pay as a cost of living adjustment. The issue was discussed in a workshop before the meeting, where the county’s Human Resources Director, Amy Adams, told the council that 39 county employees have left in the past nine months. In 2021, 38 county employees left their positions.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs earn Homecoming win over Wolves
HYRUM — The door of opportunity finally cracked open for Mountain Crest in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs proceeded to bust through it with victory-sealing drive in a 14-0 win over Green Canyon on Friday at Lynn R. Miller Field. The Mustangs took a narrow 7-0 lead in...
Herald-Journal
Center medians at 1800 South 1000 West will address safety concerns, officials say
Cache Valley drivers can expect traffic flow changes around the south end of 1000 West as the Utah Department of Transportation and Logan city plan to install center medians in the coming weeks. According to a post on Logan city’s Facebook page, the intersection at 1800 South and 1000 West...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Bobcats end skid in big way against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks. Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
Herald-Journal
Bears top Grizzlies on gridiron to snap three-game skid
Bear River spoiled Logan's first game of the season on its own field, scoring 28 first-half points on the way to a 41-20 win Friday in Logan. The Bear River offense came alive early and often, with the Bears taking an early 7-0 lead on Tydon Jones' 37-yard touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, Bear River intercepted a pass deep in Grizzly territory and capitalized on the short field with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryker Jeppsen to go up 14-3.
