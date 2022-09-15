Lloyd Pearl Pentz

Nicholas Paul Smith, 44, passed away August 31, 2022. Nick was born May 28, 1978, in Logan, Utah to Paul and Beth Smith. He had an idyllic childhood playing with his neighborhood friends in North Logan. Nick graduated from Sky View High School in 1996. While at Sky View, he was an active member of the boys' soccer team and made many lifelong friends. He then attended Utah State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in 2000. Nick was a creative businessman with a primary focus in sales. He was known for his sense of humor, his compassion, his fun-loving nature, and his kindness. His favorite pastimes were water skiing, sports, spending time outdoors, and being with friends and family. Nick was a loving and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was selfless in giving of his time and talents to family, friends, and his community. Nick is survived by his mother, Beth, North Logan, Utah, his sister, Jocelyn Smith Berge, Edmonds, Washington, niece, Anna Berge, Edmonds, Washington, nephew, William Berge, Edmonds, Washington, grandmother Ruth Helm, Oro Valley, Arizona and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 11 a.m. at Lion's Park (lower), 100 North 500 East, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Cache Valley Veterans Assn/Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, 1760 N. 200 E., Unit 100, North Logan, UT 84341.

