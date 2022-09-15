Read full article on original website
Smith, Nicholas Paul
Nicholas Paul Smith, 44, passed away August 31, 2022. Nick was born May 28, 1978, in Logan, Utah to Paul and Beth Smith. He had an idyllic childhood playing with his neighborhood friends in North Logan. Nick graduated from Sky View High School in 1996. While at Sky View, he was an active member of the boys' soccer team and made many lifelong friends. He then attended Utah State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in 2000. Nick was a creative businessman with a primary focus in sales. He was known for his sense of humor, his compassion, his fun-loving nature, and his kindness. His favorite pastimes were water skiing, sports, spending time outdoors, and being with friends and family. Nick was a loving and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was selfless in giving of his time and talents to family, friends, and his community. Nick is survived by his mother, Beth, North Logan, Utah, his sister, Jocelyn Smith Berge, Edmonds, Washington, niece, Anna Berge, Edmonds, Washington, nephew, William Berge, Edmonds, Washington, grandmother Ruth Helm, Oro Valley, Arizona and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 11 a.m. at Lion's Park (lower), 100 North 500 East, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Cache Valley Veterans Assn/Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, 1760 N. 200 E., Unit 100, North Logan, UT 84341.
Chief Parker to burners: cool it, gents
Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris. "It's been in effect for three months, and is still in effect," said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.
Class of '55 meets
On August 13, twelve of the remaining alumni of the class of 1955 (Montpelier High School) met at the Montpelier Senior center for lunch. Back row left to right: George Hemmert, Michael Bateman, Ed Guyon, Bob Evans, Greg Sparks, Allen Hayes, Nyles Mitchell, Sherman Rigby.
Montpelier Fire & Rescue receives grant
Montpelier City Fire & Rescue is excited to be the recipient of a Gary Sinise Foundation grant. As most already know, we are fully run by volunteers that donate their time to train and answer emergency calls in the city limits of Montpelier. We strive to always be prepared and keep our department up to date with the best equipment to help us as we serve our community.
Prep football: Preston scores 44 points, but still blown out by Burley
A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts. Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
Bears V-ball continues strong run
If you haven't been following the Bear Lake varsity volleyball squad this year, you may be missing magic in the making. The Lady Bears played host to Soda Springs on Sept. 15, jumped out to 2-0 set lead, and then decided, as they often do, to let the match get interesting. They lost the third set and were playing catch-up through much of the fourth.
Prep volleyball: Riverhawks fly by Grizzlies in three
MILLVILLE — Make it 10 in a row for the Riverhawks. The Ridgeline volleyball team rolled to a three-set win Thursday night against Logan in Region 11 action, but the Grizzlies did put up a fight. The 4A defending state champion Riverhawks were just more powerful in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory.
Bears top Grizzlies on gridiron to snap three-game skid
Bear River spoiled Logan's first game of the season on its own field, scoring 28 first-half points on the way to a 41-20 win Friday in Logan. The Bear River offense came alive early and often, with the Bears taking an early 7-0 lead on Tydon Jones' 37-yard touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, Bear River intercepted a pass deep in Grizzly territory and capitalized on the short field with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryker Jeppsen to go up 14-3.
Cast vote for valley open space initiative
The Cache County Council has approved putting an open space initiative on the ballot this November. What this means is you can vote for a $20 million bond for the protection of open space. This bond money would be used as matching funds from other sources for the purchase of development rights from willing landowners. As we know, Cache County is changing. We ought to leave a legacy of special lands, even as we do change.
Prep football: Mustangs earn Homecoming win over Wolves
HYRUM — The door of opportunity finally cracked open for Mountain Crest in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs proceeded to bust through it with victory-sealing drive in a 14-0 win over Green Canyon on Friday at Lynn R. Miller Field. The Mustangs took a narrow 7-0 lead in...
Center medians at 1800 South 1000 West will address safety concerns, officials say
Cache Valley drivers can expect traffic flow changes around the south end of 1000 West as the Utah Department of Transportation and Logan city plan to install center medians in the coming weeks. According to a post on Logan city’s Facebook page, the intersection at 1800 South and 1000 West...
Prep football: Bobcats end skid in big way against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks. Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
Prep soccer: Preston girls earn first win of season
There’s no question it’s been a challenging season for Preston’s injury- riddled girls soccer program. As a result, the Indians have suffered plenty of growing pains through the first four-or-so weeks of the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, to the delight of head coach Brandon Lyon, his Preston side appeared to turn a corner this week.
Council pays $990,000 for employee cost of living adjustment
During a meeting on Tuesday, the Cache County Council voted for all unelected county employees to receive an 8% increase to their total pay as a cost of living adjustment. The issue was discussed in a workshop before the meeting, where the county’s Human Resources Director, Amy Adams, told the council that 39 county employees have left in the past nine months. In 2021, 38 county employees left their positions.
Council moves ahead with forensic audit
The Cache County Council voted to continue with plans to contract law firm Lee Nielsen and Sage Forensic Accounting to conduct a forensic audit of the county during a council meeting on Tuesday. “I will make a motion that we go ahead and approve the scope of the forensic audit...
