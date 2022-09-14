ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, WI

Boys JV2 Soccer falls to Ripon 5 – 2

The KML Chargers started off the game hot on Thursday. The Chargers took the lead in the first half when Josiah Walkk assisted Oliver Davison on his first goal of the year. Unfortunately, some communication mishaps caused the Chargers to relinquish their lead by a margin of 3-1 before the half.
KML Varsity Volleyball Wins in 5 Against Winneconne

KML Varsity Volleyball traveled to Winneconne for a conference match-up. The Chargers came out swinging and won the first two sets. The Chargers lost their momentum after the second set and ended up losing the third and fourth sets. KML battled their way back and won a nail-biter of a fifth set, 15-13. In the first set the Chargers had only one lone attacking error. The Chargers were led in kills by Samantha Kohl with 21 kills. Emily Honzelka also came away with 13 kills. Ella Walz had 35 assists. Amanda Hillmann led with 3 total blocks. Samantha Kohl and Emily Honzelka each had two aces at the service line. Meredith Bock had 21 digs and Samantha Kohl had 14. The Chargers head to The Milwaukee Sting Center for the Charger Challenge Tourney. Go Chargers!
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Family Resorts in Wisconsin

Although perhaps most famous for its cheese, Wisconsin remains an excellent place to bring your family on a trip. Here are some of the best family resorts in Wisconsin. Set in the Wisconsin Dells, Meadowbrook is easily one of the best locations to bring a family. This title isn’t limited to two parents and a couple of kids, either. It’s suitable for full-size family reunions and other unusually big events.
pleasantviewrealty.com

517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire

(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meet the Pet of the Week: Sheldon

This week’s pet of the week is Sheldon, a short-haired pointer who was found as a stray in Monona. He likes to play fetch, go for walks and eat treats. Introductions to other dogs should happen slowly, and sometimes new places and people can be intimidating for him. COPYRIGHT...
whbl.com

Rollover Crash On I-43 Leads To Drug Charges

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County emergency crews were called Thursday afternoon to a rollover crash on I-43 at Pebble Beach Road, which is the south county line. The Sheriff’s Department says they first got a report of an erratic driver, and then got notified by Ozaukee County Deputies that the vehicle had rolled into the ditch.
WBAY Green Bay

Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash. Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house just before 6:30 P.M.
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
