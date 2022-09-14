KML Varsity Volleyball traveled to Winneconne for a conference match-up. The Chargers came out swinging and won the first two sets. The Chargers lost their momentum after the second set and ended up losing the third and fourth sets. KML battled their way back and won a nail-biter of a fifth set, 15-13. In the first set the Chargers had only one lone attacking error. The Chargers were led in kills by Samantha Kohl with 21 kills. Emily Honzelka also came away with 13 kills. Ella Walz had 35 assists. Amanda Hillmann led with 3 total blocks. Samantha Kohl and Emily Honzelka each had two aces at the service line. Meredith Bock had 21 digs and Samantha Kohl had 14. The Chargers head to The Milwaukee Sting Center for the Charger Challenge Tourney. Go Chargers!

WINNECONNE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO