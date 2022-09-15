Read full article on original website
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Yardbarker
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Picks Michael Jordan As The Best Player And The 3-Peat Lakers As The Strongest Team That He Played For
To this date, Shaquille O'Neal remains one of the most dominant players to ever play in the NBA. The Diesel entered the league during the 1990s, the era was perfect for big man, and he took full advantage of it. He started to flaunt his talent in his rookie year...
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Fluid Three-Point Shooting Form: "LeBron James Likes This"
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. They have added a bunch of young players to the bench and have added Patrick Beverley to the roster to improve their defense. The only thing that has been left for them to take care of is the...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting For Nearly 3 Hours: "Looks Like Brunson Replacement Maybe Internal."
Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and while there are plenty of question marks surrounding just how the team has been run behind the scenes, there can be no doubt that Cuban's arrival was a turning point for the franchise. He took over a team that had won 40% of its games in the 20 years before his arrival and turned them into a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On Showtime Lakers' Reunion In Maui: "First Time We Were All Together For A Practice Since I Retired In 1989"
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered one of the best franchises in the NBA. The iconic franchise has been home to many NBA legends, with LeBron James being the most recent one. But today, for a change, our focus is not on the current Lakers. Instead, let's take a trip...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”
Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
Yardbarker
'In The Last 10 Years, Danny Green Has Had The Most Wins Of Any NBA Player', Fans Can't Believe He Has More Wins Than Stephen Curry And LeBron James
Winning in the NBA is not easy to do, especially sustaining that success over a long time. Only superstars in the NBA can lead their team to that many successful years through the 82-game regular season grind. It's either those or extremely valuable role-players who are coveted by contending teams.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Hyped After Dennis Schroder Returns To The Los Angeles Lakers: "So Damn Happy To Have You Back!"
When the Los Angeles Lakers offered Dennis Schroder a 4-year, $84 million extension in 2021, they would have hoped to have him around as a key piece to their championship puzzle for the years to come. In a roundabout way, that is the case now in 2022, as Schroder, who famously rejected that big offer, finds himself back on the team.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gets Dunked On At 2009 Nike Camp But The Tape Was Quickly Confiscated
LeBron James has arguably been the best and most popular basketball player over the last 15 years or so. His dominance is unprecedented, as he has played in 10 NBA Finals since 2007, and he has won four NBA titles, to go with his four MVP awards. It would seem...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Talks About Kobe Bryant And His Competitive Nature: "He Would Cut You And By The End Of The Game, You Didn't Even Know You Were Going To Bleed Out."
Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant were on-court rivals for much of the early-2000s. The Jason Kidd-led, New Jersey Nets, became one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the post-Michael Jordan era. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant was surrounded by a juggernaut Lakers team that is one of the best teams of all time because of him and Shaquille O'Neal.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kyrie Irving For Wasting Kevin Durant's Time: "I Know KD Is Trying To Win A Championship And This Man Wasting His Time With Some Bull Jive."
Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.
Yardbarker
Knicks add more shooting, sign Svi Mykhailiuk to partially guaranteed contract
The New York Knicks are taking a flier on Svi Mykhailiuk after the Toronto Raptors waived the Ukrainian wing. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Knicks on Sunday. The Athletic first reported the news. Mykhailiuk teamed up with Alex Len in leading Ukraine to...
